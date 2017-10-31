Skip to Main Content
28 spooky GIFs to send your friends this Halloween
Halloween

28 spooky GIFs to send your friends this Halloween

Trick or treat! It's Halloween, and we're loading you up with eye candy. Get in the spooky spirit with these animated GIFs by our past Exhibitionists in Residence.

The only text that's scarier is "..."

CBC Arts ·
The message is coming from inside the house. (Phazed)
comments

Trick or treat! It's Halloween, and we're loading you up with eye candy. Get in the spooky spirit with these animated GIFs by some of our past Exhibitionists in Residence, including...

Scorpion Dagger

Pi-Slices

Jess MacCormack

Dahae Song

Mike Pelletier

Brandon Muir

Phazed

Paloma Dawkins

Allison + Cam

Watch CBC Arts: Exhibitionists online or on Friday nights at 12:30am (1am NT) and Sundays at 3:30pm (4pm NT) on CBC Television.

Related Stories

Popular now in arts

  1. Point of View

    A week ago, I'd never heard of Carmilla. Now the lesbian vampire franchise is everywhere

  2. Watch now: Gord Downie's The Secret Path

  3. 'Everyone is temporarily able-bodied': This Halifax exhibit brings together aging and disability

  4. Video

    This music festival is taking back the word slut — and they're not doing it quietly

  5. Amanda Parris just wrote her first play — and she has some tips for other first-time playwrights

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

News Video

Is there a way forward for Finance Minister Bill Morneau?

News - The National
News

Scientists think they've spotted some of the universe's 'missing' matter & it could be a lot

News

How a Muslim undercover FBI agent foiled Via Rail terror plot in Canada

Radio The Current

Egypt's Great Pyramid: 4,500-year-old diary reveals how this ancient wonder was built

Docs - The Nature of Things

Protect pensions: Workers, advocates push for new laws after Sears bankruptcy

Radio The Current
POV

Tegan & Sara have given me a decade of catharsis & that really matters

Arts

The man behind the mask - Dancing Pumpkin Man - tells his story

Radio As It Happens
Video

In Kenya, these award-winning puppets call out political lies & corruption

Arts - Interrupt This Program