Halloween
28 spooky GIFs to send your friends this Halloween
Trick or treat! It's Halloween, and we're loading you up with eye candy. Get in the spooky spirit with these animated GIFs by our past Exhibitionists in Residence.
The only text that's scarier is "..."
Trick or treat! It's Halloween, and we're loading you up with eye candy. Get in the spooky spirit with these animated GIFs by some of our past Exhibitionists in Residence, including...
Scorpion Dagger
Pi-Slices
Jess MacCormack
Dahae Song
Mike Pelletier
Brandon Muir
Phazed
Paloma Dawkins
Allison + Cam
Watch CBC Arts: Exhibitionists online or on Friday nights at 12:30am (1am NT) and Sundays at 3:30pm (4pm NT) on CBC Television.
