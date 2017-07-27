Skip to Main Content
That time we dropped our rifles and picked up hockey sticks during the Korean War
In the midst of the Korean war, on the banks of the Imjin River, Dennis Moore felt a surge of Canadian pride, not just through service but in playing hockey.

'That day many people saw Canadians in another light.'

Dennis Moore in 'my last hour in the "hills"' of Korea, 1950s, and recently at a reception commemorating the battle of the Imjin river, 'the same river we played that game of hockey in 1952.' (Dennis Moore)
