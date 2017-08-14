Newfoundland Screech: A local rum with a lot of history

Newfoundland Screech rum is made from a blend of imported Jamaican rum, water from Newfoundland, caramel colour and flavouring. The East Coast spirit has been enjoyed by the locals for centuries.

Tarah Mowry is in charge of quality control at Rock Spirits. The provincially-owned company produces 180,000 bottles of Screech every year. Although a significant portion of the rum is exported, it's also used in local bar initiations. Newcomers can become honouray Newfoundlanders by being "screeched-in." All they have to do is repeat a Newfoundland saying, eat a piece of baloney, take a shot fo rum and kiss a codfish.

Watch as chef Ricardo Larrivée takes the challenge and gets "screeched-in" at a local St. John's bar.