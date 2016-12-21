How to watch CBC's New Year's Eve specials on TV and online

For the first time in half a century, CBC is ringing in the New Year with a national broadcast that will feature celebrations from across the country.

Canada's New Year's Eve — Countdown to 2017 , a nation-wide musical celebration hosted by Rick Mercer from Parliament Hill, is our kick-off to Canada's sesquicentennial year. And whether you're partying in the streets or at home on the couch, we've got you covered with plenty of ways to tune in.

Spanning all six time zones, the celebration will feature some of Canada's favourite musical acts, including Carly Rae Jepsen and Brett Kissel in Ottawa, Walk Off The Earth and DJ Shub (formerly of A Tribe Called Red) in Toronto, Scott Helman in Montreal, The Strumbellas in Halifax, the Bros. Landreth featuring Begonia in Winnipeg, Radio Radio and Kxo in Montreal, Yellowknife Throat Singers in Yellowknife and more.

The fun gets underway at 11 p.m. local time from B.C. to Quebec and 11:30 p.m. local time in the Maritimes and Newfoundland.

Here's how you can join in the festivities:

on CBC-TV

​on cbc.ca/2017

on the Canada 2017 Facebook page (like our page to get notified when we go live!)

on the CBC YouTube channel

Carly Rae Jepsen will help ring in the New Year from Parliament Hill.

Before the party takes off, CBC News Network will broadcast Canada 2017 — New Year's Eve Live with Heather Hiscox from 7–9 p.m. ET (4–6 p.m. PT). This two-hour show will cover official ceremonies from Parliament Hill, including a smudging ceremony by an Algonquin Elder, the relighting of the Centennial Flame and reports from cities across the country as Canadians welcome the new year.

You can catch this special broadcast: