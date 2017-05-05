Has anything changed? Revisiting Chief Dan George's iconic 'Lament for Confederation'

Opinion

About the Author

Janet Rogers

Janet Rogers is a Mohawk/Tuscarora writer from Six Nations in Ontario. She has been living on the traditional lands of the Coast Salish people (Victoria) since 1994. Janet hosts Native Waves Radio on CFUV FM and has a regular radio column, Tribal Clefs, on CBC Radio One. She has produced two award-winning radio documentaries, including Bring Your Drum: 50 Years of Indigenous Protest Music.