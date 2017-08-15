Skip to Main Content
A grandmother's journal. A gateway to the resurgence of Acadian cuisine.
What's your story

A grandmother's journal. A gateway to the resurgence of Acadian cuisine.

Simon Thibault is carving space in Canadian culinary history for the food and stories of his Acadian ancestors — but not without grandma's help.

'There's this constant state of retrouvaille ... a need to find one another again.'

Deborah Reid · for Canada 2017 ·
Simon Thibault is carving space in Canadian culinary history for the food and stories of his Acadian ancestors — but not without grandma's help (Noah Fecks)
comments

About the Author

Deborah Reid

Deborah Reid is a Toronto-based writer and chef. She’s written for Zoomer, Food & Drink, Eater, and Metro News.

    Related Stories

    Popular now in 2017

    1. 5 reading now
      What's your story

      A grandmother's journal. A gateway to the resurgence of Acadian cuisine.

    2. 2 reading now
      Personal Essay

      As a doctor, I call Canada's bluff on 'universal' health care

    3. 1 reading now
      Personal Essay

      I didn't know I was Black until I moved to Canada

    4. 1 reading now
      Updated

      Help us write the Great Canadian Campfire Story of 2017

    5. 1 reading now

      Watch Canada Day 150! Ottawa Live Stream — Time for Canada

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    More from CBC

    Racism In America

    Why Charlottesville Vice-Mayor Wes Bellamy won't call Donald Trump president

    Radio As It Happens
    CBC News

    Average sale price of Canadian home declines compared to previous year for 1st time since 2013

    News
    CBC News Video

    Not just in America: White supremacists quietly gaining ground in Canada too

    The National
    Kids & Tech

    How young is too young for a cellphone?

    Radio Seat at the table
    STEPHEN KING

    As another of his books hits the big screen, this is King by the numbers

    Radio Q
    Naked Truth

    These photos of nude black women in the Canadian landscape are here to question our assumptions

    Arts
    COMEDY

    94% of women born in the '80s harbour complex sexual feelings toward the red fox

    Comedy
    Stay-at-home Dad

    'I can't believe your wife let you take time off'

    Radio Out in the Open