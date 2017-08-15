What's your story

A grandmother's journal. A gateway to the resurgence of Acadian cuisine.

Simon Thibault is carving space in Canadian culinary history for the food and stories of his Acadian ancestors — but not without grandma's help.

'There's this constant state of retrouvaille ... a need to find one another again.'

