CBC.ca - Canadian News, Sports, Entertainment, Radio, and Television.

Featured CBC content

CBC Investigates

Indigenous

Discover More from CBC

Schedule

The Radio/Television schedule requires JavaScript.

Accessibility »

It is a priority for CBC to create a website that is accessible to all Canadians including people with visual, hearing, motor and cognitive challenges.

Closed captioning is available for many CBC-TV shows offered online.

For air times of CBC-TV shows with described video, visit Accessible Media Inc.'s Described Video TV Guide. (Described video is not currently available online.)

Stay Connected with CBC

Contact Us

Audience Relations, CBC
P.O. Box 500 Station A
Toronto, ON
Canada, M5W 1E6
Toll-free (Canada only):
1-866-306-4636

TTY/Teletype writer:
1-866-220-6045